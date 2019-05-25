Conquer meals & projects w/ Allrecipes, Do It Yourself, other magazines in Amazon’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a number of print and Kindle magazine deals. Our favorite is Allrecipes, which is down to $3.75 for a year as a digital Kindle or print subscription. For comparison, it normally goes for $10 when purchased directly from Allrecipes. If you’re looking for new kitchen ideas and inspiration, this is a must-read magazine. You’ll always find new meal plans here, with all the needed instructions on how to easily make them. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Looking for other magazines? Digital or otherwise? We’ve got a few different roundups for you right now. There are Memorial Day magazine deals from $4.50 per year with fantastic subscriptions to Wired, Men’s Health, GQ, and more. Or, you can get Golfweek, Astronomy, and other popular magazines from $2.50 per year in this roundup.

Allrecipes is a cooking and food magazine that covers every kind of recipe imaginable. Learn how to make desserts, snacks for the kids, dinner recipes, lunch ideas, breakfast recipes, quick and easy meals, slow cooker recipes, holiday meal ideas and so much more. Plan your weeknight dinners and find yummy weekend brunch recipes with the help of Allrecipes magazine. Make meals using seasonal ingredients year-round with Allrecipes magazine’s spring, summer, fall and winter recipe ideas. Anyone who loves to cook and find new recipe ideas would enjoy an Allrecipes magazine subscription from Magazine.Store!

