Jaybird’s new RUN XT True Wireless Earbuds get first price drop to $150 shipped (Save $30)

Amazon is currently offering the Jaybird RUN XT True Wireless Earbuds in Black/Flash for $149.99 shipped. Normally selling for $180 at Best Buy and direct from Jaybird, that’s good for a $30 discount, is the first notable price drop we’ve tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. Rocking up to four hours of playback per charge, these true wireless earbuds feature IPX7 water-resistance and interchangeable silicone tips & fins. Both those features make Jaybird’s latest a great options for hitting the gym. The earbuds’ case gets you 12 hours of overall listening time, plus just five minutes of charging the RUN XT gets you an hour of playback. Rated 4/5 stars from over 175 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you can live without the increased water-resistance and fast-charging capabilities, then consider saving an extra $40 and opting for Jaybird’s standard RUN True Wireless Earbuds at $110. And should you not mind ditching the Jaybird branding all-together, Anker’s well-reviewed Soundcore Liberty Lite Earbuds are an even more cost-effective option at $60.

Jaybird RUN XT True Wireless Earbuds features:

Stay motivated throughout workouts and outdoor excursions when you listen to music on these Jaybird RUN XT wireless earbuds. The interchangeable tips and fins let you find the perfect fit, while the waterproof, sweat-proof design stands up to outdoor use. These Jaybird RUN XT wireless earbuds feature a fast-charge battery, which delivers an hour of playback with just five minutes of charging.

