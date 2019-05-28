This morning, Amazon has announced a new partnership with Mindy Kaling to release her written content and essays exclusively through the online giant. On top of that, Prime members will have access for free. The same offer is extended to Kindle Unlimited subscribers. Readers will be able to download Mindy Kaling’s latest starting next summer as a Kindle eBook or Audible audiobook with the actress narrating along the way. Head below for more details.

Mindy Kaling signs-on with Amazon

You likely are most familiar with Mindy Kaling from her role on The Office, but in the time since she’s been expanding to various other mediums. Her new collection of content and essays will begin to roll out in the summer of 2020 as part of Amazon’s Original Stories initiative.

“It’s so exciting for me to share the secrets of how I balance being a professional writer, actor, and single mom in a new collection of essays,” says Mindy Kaling. “I mean, it would be so exciting to share those secrets. I don’t have them. Like, not even close. This morning I bribed my baby with a remote control to get my car keys back. But I do have funny stories about my life and I can’t wait for you to read them.”

As far as what you can expect, Amazon is light on details at this point but offers this description: “the beloved best-selling author, actor, and producer will share laugh-out-loud, heartwarming, and highly-relatable dispatches from the latest chapter of her life, like the ups and downs of being her own husband, friendship in the time of babies, watching The Handmaid’s Tale while pregnant, and hanging with fabulous and inspiring women.”

Amazon Original Stories first launched in 2017 and has since slowly expanded to include hundreds of writings from authors of varying walks of life. Much like Amazon’s First Reads program, this is a great way for Prime members to load up their Kindle eBook libraries for free. Of course, each title is also available for non-subscribers to pick up as well, for a cost.

Learn more about the new Amazon Original Stories lineup from Mindy Kaling right here.

9to5Toys’ Take

The more free content for Prime members, the better. Amazon has been focused on expanding its eBook offerings recently, shifting focus from video. It makes sense, as that type of content is certainly less expensive to produce. Amazon’s Original Stories offerings take a serious step-forward with Mindy Kaling coming on-board. Expect Amazon to do more of this in the future if the latest announcement pans out well.

