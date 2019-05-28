Severed’s sword slashing combat drops down to $2 on the App Store (Reg. $7)

- May. 28th 2019 10:18 am ET

0

We now have the former Apple Design Award-winning Severed on sale for $1.99 on iOS. Regularly $7, only once have we seen this title go for less than $2 and today’s deal is matching the Black Friday 2018 pricing. Players take control of a one-armed warrior called Sasha and her living sword on a journey to search for her family. Rated 4+ stars from thousands all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

Severed:

Take control of a one-armed warrior named Sasha, wielding a living sword on her journey through a nightmare world in search of her family. Master offensive and defensive touch combat techniques to survive intense battles against a menagerie of enemies.

** Winner of Apple Design Award 2017 **

** Apple iPad Game of the Year 2016 **

