Now that May is ending, June is a time that’s filled with backyard barbecues and outdoor hangouts. Keep guests entertained and warm with a firepit. Plus, your friends will love to make yummy treats with it too. So today we are rounding up the best firepits to create a glow in your backyard. Best of all, we chose firepits that are budget-friendly and stylish, with prices under $200. Whether you’re looking for a modern or traditional style, head below to find our top picks.

Pleasant Hearth Stargazer Firepit

Create a beautiful, warm glow in your backyard with the Pleasant Hearth Stargazer Fire Pit From Wayfair. This unique firepit features a sleek black design that will match with almost any backyard. Plus, its decorative star and moon cutouts on the sides are actually functional. These designs create more airflow for your fire to last longer and the firepit also includes a top mesh covering to avoid sparks flying at your guests. Best of all, it’s priced at just $117 and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars with over 700 reviews from Wayfair customers.

Low Profile Iron Fire Pit

Looking for a more modern option? We love the Low Profile Iron Fire Pit from Anthropologie’s sister brand Terrain that’s priced at $188 (for the small option). Its square design is very stylish and comes in two color options. This fire pit is a perfect option for snack making with its open design and a low profile which will be easy to move from place to place.

Bond Mondavi Envirostone Firepit

Curved cement firepits are very popular for this summer, however most options are very high priced. Wayfair has the Bond Mondavi Envirostone Firepit for just $180. It’s also weather-resistant, features natural gas and has an adjustable flame. It also comes with a nice cover for when its not in use and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars.

Pleasant Hearth Steel Wood Burning Firepit

One of my personal favorite options is the Pleasant Hearth Steel Wood Burning Firepit. I love the stone detailing that adds a luxurious touch and it’s versatile to pair with an array of backyards. It’s priced at $140 and features a large bowl to make a great fire. Better yet, it’s lightweight at just 57 pounds, so if you need to move it to a new space, it will be a breeze.

Which style of firepit is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Draper James x Crate and Barrel backyard barbeque collection.

