Panasonic is generally on the cutting-edge of mirrorless technology when it comes to mirrorless cameras. Many years ago, the LUMIX GH1 was the “world’s first” mirrorless camera that included full HD recording, and the company’s brand-new LUMIX S1H is breaking records again. As the “world’s first” mirrorless camera to feature 6K 24FPS, the Panasonic LUMIX S1H packs a full-frame sensor, 10-bit recording, and more.

Nomad Base Station

Panasonic introduces the S1H mirrorless camera with unlimited recording

The Panasonic LUMIX S1H mirrorless camera includes quite a few things out of the box. The biggest feature of the LUMIX S1H isn’t the 6K24 recording, 10-bit color depth, or the build-in V-Log/V-Gamut (more on those features in a bit). No, the biggest feature, I think, is the unlimited recording. Every recording mode on the Lumix S1H allows you to record video non-stop, as long as the camera itself doesn’t overheat. This is a huge deal, as most cameras currently have a 30-minute recording limit before they stop and have to start a new file, with the only way around that being an expensive external recorder. This will make the Panasonic LUMIX S1H a go-to for content creators for that feature along, and the other benefits are just a bonus.

6K you say?

Is 4K not enough for you? The LUMIX S1H can shoot 6K. Though technically the GH5 brought this feature to the table, the S1H is the first to shoot 6K24. The recording upgrade doesn’t end there, however. 6K24 will be shot in a 3:2 aspect ratio, 5.8K30 will be 16:9, and you can even record 6K60. If you opt to stick to 4K, you’ll get more color depth for a better edit in the end.

4K will gain you the ability to shoot 10-bit color on-board. This means that you’ll have a much wider dynamic range in editing, allowing for a more quality end product. You’ll also get V-Log and V-Gamut with a wide dynamic range of 14+ stops. This is basically the same as Panasonic’s ultra high-end Cinema VariCam, giving you greater video capturing ability.

Panasonic LUMIX S1H pricing and availability

The Panasonic LUMIX S1H prototype will be on exhibit at the 2019 Cine Gear Expo in Los Angelas through June 2nd. For purchase, the LUMIX SH1 will be available to world markets in the fall of 2019. There’s no pricing information available on the LUMIX S1H just yet, but we’re expecting a pretty hefty price tag considering the feature set.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!