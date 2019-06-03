Smartphone Accessories: Anker Powerline+ 6-Foot MFi Lightning Cable $9, more

Best Buy is currently offering the Anker Powerline+ 6-Foot MFi Lightning Cable for $8.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Opt for free in-store pickup to dodge any delivery fees. Normally selling for $18 at Amazon, that’s good for a 50% discount and is $2 under the best price we’ve seen there. Anker’s series of Powerline+ cables are made of double-braided nylon, giving it a strong and durable form-factor which is said to withstand twists, stretches and bends. Plus the six-foot length means that you won’t have to remain tethered to a wall or power bank when charging up your iPhone. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

Charge into the future with this Anker Powerline+ Lightning cable. With double-braided nylon and precision laser welding, this cable is strong and durable enough to withstand twists, stretches and bends. This Anker Powerline+ Lightning cable also includes a felt carry pouch, helping it stay tidy if you don’t need the full 6-foot length. Double-braided nylon exterior, toughened aramid fiber core and laser-welded connectors equip PowerLine+ with superior toughness from end-to-end. PowerLine+ Lightning is certified safe by Apple themselves. This means it can be used with any and all of your Apple devices with total peace of mind.

