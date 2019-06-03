Enjoy AirPrint & Google Cloud Print w/ Canon’s color AiO laser printer: $235 (Reg. up to $400)

- Jun. 3rd 2019 1:37 pm ET

0

Staples is offering the Canon AirPrint-enabled imageCLASS Wireless Color Laser Printer (MF644Cdw) for $234.99 shipped when the code 67914 is used at checkout. For comparison, it originally retailed for $400, is on sale for $275 at Best Buy, and Amazon has it listed for $250. This is the lowest price that we’ve tracked. This model prints in color or black and white, depending on what you’re wanting. Plus, it has a built-in scanner and copier, giving you an all-in-one AirPrint-enabled package. Ratings are thin here as it’s a newer model, but Canon is well-reviewed overall.

Nomad Base Station

Opt for a black and white only model and save some cash with Brother’s AirPrint-enabled Monochrome AiO Laser Printer for $130 shipped. The biggest thing you’re losing out on here is color printing, but if you can live with black and white, you’ll be able to save over $100 here.

Canon imageCLASS Wireless Color AiO Printer features:

Simplify the printing process with this Canon imageCLASS laser printer. The 600-dpi print resolution helps text and images look sharp and detailed, while the wireless connection feature adds convenience. This Canon imageCLASS laser printer has a touch-screen display for simple interfacing, and SEND technology lets you scan and e-mail documents quickly.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Staples Canon

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide