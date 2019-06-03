Enjoy AirPrint & Google Cloud Print w/ Canon’s color AiO laser printer: $235 (Reg. up to $400)

Staples is offering the Canon AirPrint-enabled imageCLASS Wireless Color Laser Printer (MF644Cdw) for $234.99 shipped when the code 67914 is used at checkout. For comparison, it originally retailed for $400, is on sale for $275 at Best Buy, and Amazon has it listed for $250. This is the lowest price that we’ve tracked. This model prints in color or black and white, depending on what you’re wanting. Plus, it has a built-in scanner and copier, giving you an all-in-one AirPrint-enabled package. Ratings are thin here as it’s a newer model, but Canon is well-reviewed overall.

Opt for a black and white only model and save some cash with Brother’s AirPrint-enabled Monochrome AiO Laser Printer for $130 shipped. The biggest thing you’re losing out on here is color printing, but if you can live with black and white, you’ll be able to save over $100 here.

Canon imageCLASS Wireless Color AiO Printer features:

Simplify the printing process with this Canon imageCLASS laser printer. The 600-dpi print resolution helps text and images look sharp and detailed, while the wireless connection feature adds convenience. This Canon imageCLASS laser printer has a touch-screen display for simple interfacing, and SEND technology lets you scan and e-mail documents quickly.

