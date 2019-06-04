Get Barista-style coffee w/ a DeLonghi espresso maker from $60 (Up to $70 off)

Home Depot is offering the DeLonghi Dedica 15 Bar Stainless Steel Slim Espresso and Cappuccino Machine (EC680) for $179.88 shipped. Regularly up to $250, today’s deal is up to $70 off and the best price we can find. This model sells for $199+ at Amazon, but is usually closer to $240. Along with the built-in milk frother, this model can brew single/double shot espresso drinks as well lattes and cappuccinos. In fact, it can handle both regular coffee and “easy-serve espresso pods”. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of the over 900 Amazon reviewers. But be sure to head below for more espresso machine deals and details.

If the espresso machines aren’t working for you, we still have Hamilton Beach’s FlexBrew Coffee Maker that handles both K-cups and ground beans for $51 (Reg. up to $90). Either way, consider some AmazonFresh Colombia Ground Coffee for $12 Prime shipped (clip the on-page coupon). Or just scrap the coffee maker completely and grab some FORTO coffee shots and more from $7 in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Delonghi Dedica 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine :

BREW LIKE A PRO Whatever your preference – single or double espresso, cappuccino or latte – the machine brews authentic barista-quality beverages just like you enjoy at your favorite coffeehouse. Flow Stop: Automatically delivers 1 or 2 shots ,always the exact amount of espresso you desire

YOUR FOAM, YOUR WAY A manual frother mixes steam and milk to create a rich, creamy froth for evenly textured drinks – just the way you like them.

ONE ESPRESSO SHOT OR TWO? The three-in-one filter holder, included with the unit, has a holder for one espresso shot, a holder for two shots, and one for an easy-serve espresso pod – whatever your preference.

