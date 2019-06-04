Get Barista-style coffee w/ a DeLonghi espresso maker from $60 (Up to $70 off)

- Jun. 4th 2019 1:42 pm ET

Home Depot is offering the DeLonghi Dedica 15 Bar Stainless Steel Slim Espresso and Cappuccino Machine (EC680) for $179.88 shipped. Regularly up to $250, today’s deal is up to $70 off and the best price we can find. This model sells for $199+ at Amazon, but is usually closer to $240. Along with the built-in milk frother, this model can brew single/double shot espresso drinks as well lattes and cappuccinos. In fact, it can handle both regular coffee and “easy-serve espresso pods”. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of the over 900 Amazon reviewers. But be sure to head below for more espresso machine deals and details.

More DeLonghi Espresso Machine Deals:

If the espresso machines aren’t working for you, we still have Hamilton Beach’s FlexBrew Coffee Maker that handles both K-cups and ground beans for $51 (Reg. up to $90). Either way, consider some AmazonFresh Colombia Ground Coffee for $12 Prime shipped (clip the on-page coupon). Or just scrap the coffee maker completely and grab some FORTO coffee shots and more from $7 in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Delonghi Dedica 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine:

  • BREW LIKE A PRO Whatever your preference – single or double espresso, cappuccino or latte – the machine brews authentic barista-quality beverages just like you enjoy at your favorite coffeehouse. Flow Stop: Automatically delivers 1 or 2 shots ,always the exact amount of espresso you desire
  • YOUR FOAM, YOUR WAY A manual frother mixes steam and milk to create a rich, creamy froth for evenly textured drinks – just the way you like them.
  • ONE ESPRESSO SHOT OR TWO? The three-in-one filter holder, included with the unit, has a holder for one espresso shot, a holder for two shots, and one for an easy-serve espresso pod – whatever your preference.

