This dual monitor stand frees up desk space at 27% off, now on sale for $26

Haven Furniture Co. (100% positive all-time feedback from 4,300+) via Amazon offers the Huanuo HNCM4 Dual Monitor Stand for $25.99 shipped when code U6YUWNVH has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $36, that’s good for a 27% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Give your displays a lift while cleaning off desk space with this dual monitor stand. Each arm can support up to a 27-inch display, and features multiple points of articulation. Plus, the stand also includes three different mounting options, giving it the flexibility to work with pretty much any different kind of workstation. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

At the $26 price point, there aren’t many monitor stands at Amazon which can elevate a single display, let alone two. That makes today’s offer even more appealing.

Since you’ll be renovating your setup, a perfect way to put your savings to work is with some Velcro cable ties. I bought a 100-pack of these highly-rated options back in 2017 and have been using them ever since.

Huanuo Dual Monitor Stand features:

The dual monitor stand comes with an integrated wire management system and wrench storage space, making your desk neat and tidy. By mounting both your monitors, our stand will help increase the space on your desk and allow you to get more work done with a clear and more focused mind.

