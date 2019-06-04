Go electric this summer w/ Swagtron’s SwagCycle EB-5 Pro at $420 ($80 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Swagtron SwagCycle EB-5 Pro Folding Electric Bike in two colors for $419.99 shipped. Normally selling for $500 at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Swagtron direct, that saves you $80, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Rocking a unique folding design, the SwagCycle EB-5 Pro can collapse into a form-factor that’s better suited for storing or traveling with when not in use. It only weighs 37 pounds and clocks in with a 15 mile per hour top speed alongside a 15.5-mile range. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If a scooter is more your style, then consider opting for Swagtron’s Swagger Classic Foldable Electric Scooter at $200. For less than half the price, you’ll ditch the larger bike design, but still get many of the SwagCycle’s features. Swagger Classic can travel up to 15 miles per hour, but only with a 9-mile range.

Swagtron SwagCycle EB-5 Pro Folding E-Bike features:

Turn on the power and twist the throttle to engage the e-bike’s power assist mode. This mode makes the EB-5 a great commuter bike that’s sure to add an extra boost to expedite your daily commutes, especially for those uphill struggles. This way, you can get your heart pumping as you pedal to work and then use the throttle to cruise your way back home.

