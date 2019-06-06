Amazon Makita tools & accessories sale from $4.50: chain saws, bit sets, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off select Makita tools and accessories. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is the Makita 16-inch Electric Chain Saw (UC4051A) for $191.99. Regularly $240 at Amazon and Home Depot, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years, $48 below the going rate and the best we can find. Along with ergonomic rubberized grip handles, it supports “tool-less” blade/chain adjustments and a soft start trigger for “smooth start-ups”. Rated 4+ stars from over 190 Amazon customers. More details below.
Be sure to browse through the rest of the Makita sale right here. You’ll find bit sets from $4.50 or so as well as offers on drills, sanders/polishers and more saws. The Makita XAD02Z 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-inch Angle Drill is down at $123.99 shipped. Regularly $155 or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find.
If you’re in the market for a more standard drill set, we still have Ryobi’s 18V Drill/ Driver kit with a pair of batteries for $79 (Reg. $99) and hit up our Green Deals for even more options.
Makita 16-inch Electric Chain Saw:
- “Tool-less” blade and chain adjustments for convenient operation and easy maintenance
- Rubberized grip handles are ergonomically designed for comfort
- Large trigger switch with soft start for smooth start-ups
- Built-in current limiter helps protect motor from burnout by reducing power to motor when saw is overloaded
- Large oil reservoir with view window allows operator to check bar oil level
