Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 on sale from $40, Space Gray version now $86

- Jun. 9th 2019 8:25 am ET

0

Target offers Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 for $39.99 shipped when added to your cart. That’s down from the usual $79 price tag and the best price we can find. However, if you want to score Apple’s Space Gray version, you can currently pick it up for $86 at Amazon (Reg. $99). Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 delivers a whole new level of functionality to your Mac with a completely rechargeable battery via Lightning cable and built-in gesture support. The Multi-Touch surface lets you call up various commands with a swipe of your finger.

Prefer Logitech? Go with the MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse for around $50, which features a number of notable next-level controls. Up to 70 days of battery life keeps the action going. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Apple Magic Mouse 2 features:

  • Magic Mouse 2 is completely rechargeable, so you’ll eliminate the use of traditional batteries.
  • It’s lighter, has fewer moving parts thanks to its built-in battery and continuous bottom shell, and has an optimized foot design — all helping Magic Mouse 2 track easier and move with less resistance across your desk.
  • And the Multi-Touch surface allows you to perform simple gestures such as swiping between web pages and scrolling through documents.
  • Magic Mouse 2 is ready to go right out of the box and pairs automatically with your Mac.

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

