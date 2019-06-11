Refresh your BBQ utensils w/ Cuisinart’s 5-Piece Grill Set for $15 (Reg. $25)

Walmart is offering the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 5-Piece Grill Set for $14.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. While it carries a $60 regular price tag at Walmart, it more realistically goes for closer to $25 on Amazon and from Cuisinart. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and $5 below our previous mention. This set includes a spatula, tongs, carving fork, butcher knife, and multi-purpose shears. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

There aren’t very many comparable sets for less than $15, if any. This usually much more affordable Mr. Barbecue option start at $23 right now. Although there is a sweet 3-piece set for $14 along with loads of other must-haves in our roundup of the best grilling essentials for summer BBQs.

Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 5-Piece Grill Set:

Grill like a Pro with the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic™ 5 Piece Grill Set! This set includes TriTip Spatula, TriTip Tongs, Carving Fork, Butcher Knife, and Multi-Purpose Shears; the essential tools you need to make your grilling experience convenient and easy! The tools are constructed of professional grade stainless steel with ergonomic plastic handles and integrated hanging loops. The TriTip Spatula has a large surface with a bottle opener and a clever cutting edge.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!