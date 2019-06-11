Blu-ray & 4K Blu-ray from $7.50: Harry Potter collection, Venom, Matrix, more

Amazon is offering the 8-movie Harry Potter Collection on 4K Blu-ray for $107.39 shipped. This is over $30 off the going rate, making it just $2 more than the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2019. This kit includes all eight movies and bonus features in glorious 4K HDR, along with digital copies for you to enjoy anywhere you go. If dad is a big Potter head, this deal is a must-have Father’s Day Blu-ray gift. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Since the above Blu-ray bundle includes digital copies, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere. It’s a service that allows you to easily manage all of your digital movies and sync them across multiple streaming platforms.

Other Father’s Day Blu-ray deals:

Harry Potter:

The eight Harry Potter films are available for the first time in 4K HDR as a set in the Harry Potter 8-film collection on Ultra HD (UHD) Blu-ray combo pack. UHD Blu-ray showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

