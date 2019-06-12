At $160, Monoprice’s Mini 3D Printer is great for beginners (All-time low)

Monoprice via Rakuten is offering its Mini Resin 3D Printer for $159.99 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. If you’ve been looking for a fun new device to add to your office, a 3D printer is an excellent way to go. I bought my first 3D printer several months ago and have used it to build remote stands, tech organizers, and custom fixes for several things around the house. Ratings are still rolling in, but Monoprice 3D printers are reputable.

Grab some of Monoprice’s Resin for $14 to ensure you’re ready to print whenever a bright idea strikes. Several colors are available, but yellow is the most inexpensive of the bunch. A low amount of fumes makes it safe to keep around the house.

Monoprice Mini 3D Printer features:

AUTO LEVELED BUILD PLATE: Part of the difficulty of resin prints is making sure that the build plate is level with the vat. This printer has a unique system that automatically levels the build plate for you.

SIMPLE WI-FI WEB UI: Slice, print, and manage model files without the need for a separate software program using the convenient, built-in Web UI. You can print directly from the Web UI over your Wi-Fi network or save the files to a microSDTM card for permanent storage and traditional printing from the microSD card.

VERSATILE SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY: In addition to the built-in Web UI, the printer is compatible with model files produced by the Creation Workshop and Print Studio software packages, making it more versatile than most comparable 3D printers.

