Scan all your old film to digital w/ the KODAK SCANZA for $128 (Reg. $160)

Jun. 13th 2019

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DBROTH (99% positive from over 17K ratings) via Amazon is offering the KODAK SCANZA Digital Film & Slide Scanner for $127.99 shipped. Regularly $160 or so, it still fetches that much or more from Best Buy and B&H. Today’s deal is the best we can find and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since Black Friday last year. This 14/22MP scanner converts your old 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 and 8mm negatives/slides into digital JPEG files. It has a 3.5-inch LCD color display and is Mac/PC compatible with included USB, HDMI and video cables. It is the best-selling product of its kind on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from over 700 customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for something similar without breaking the bank, the Magnasonic 22MP Film Scanner is a solid option. It has a significantly smaller display, but will certainly get the job done and will only run you $80 shipped. It is the second-best selling model on Amazon.  But either way be sure to visit this morning’s PNY sale for deals on SD cards you can use to increase your on-board storage.

KODAK SCANZA Digital Film & Slide Scanner:

  • FILM TO JPEG IN SECONDS – Powerful 14/22MP KODAK Film Scanner Converts Old 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 & 8mm Negatives & Slides to JPEG Digital Files – NOTE; THE SCANZA WILL NOT CONVERT FILMS OTHER THEN 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 & 8mm Negatives
  • LARGE, BRIGHT 3.5” TFT LCD – High Definition Built-In Color Display Features Adjustable Brightness & Convenient Tilt for Easy Operation & Image Viewing
  • AN ADAPTER FOR EVERYTHING – Unit Arrives w/Multiple Film Inserts & Adapters for Fast, Flexible Operation; Big One-Touch Buttons Allow for One-Step Scan & Save

