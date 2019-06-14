Take Coleman’s 8-Person Dome Tent on your next adventure for $90 (Reg. $150)

Walmart is offering the Coleman Cimmaron 8-Person Modified Dome Tent for $89.99 shipped. Regularly up to $150, this is a nice $60 price drop and is the best price we can find. Perfect timing for your family camping adventures this summer, it can safely house up to 8 people or 2 queen-size airbeds. Other features include the WeatherTec system and rainfly to keep you dry and comfortable, angled windows, interior storage pockets and an E-Port to easily feed electricity in to the tent. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

As we mentioned above, this tent has enough space to fit a pair of queen-sized air mattresses. Use your savings to make your trip even more comfortable with some Intex airbeds starting from just $30 shipped. They carry solid ratings and include a built-in air pump. And then go score yourself a Coleman Camping Chair with a built-in cooler while it is down at $20.

Coleman Cimmaron 8-Person Modified Dome Tent:

The Coleman Cimmaron 8-Person Modified Dome Tent gives everyone in the family plenty of room to stretch out and get comfortable. This outdoor tent is tall enough to stand in comfortably and offers enough space to fit 2 queen-size airbeds. Guaranteed to keep you dry, the WeatherTec system features a tub floor with patented corner welds, protected seams, and a covered zipper that help keep water out. Setting up this family tent is simple and takes only 15 minutes thanks to snag-free continuous pole sleeves, a patented pin-and-ring system, and snag-free Insta-Clip suspension.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!