You’ve likely heard of TrackR, a Bluetooth-enabled item finder that connects to your phone. Well, today, Sprint announced the Tracker + Safe & Found, an LTE-enabled item finder that offers a built-in GPS and Wi-Fi to make sure you can find anything, anywhere, anytime. Since it offers LTE and GPS, you won’t have to worry about a Bluetooth connection to your phone to locate the Tracker + Safe & Found. This is a great way for parents to keep tabs on kids who are playing outside, pets you let roam around or even just bikes or luggage that you don’t want to lose.

Sprint Tracker + Safe & Sound offers LTE- and GPS-enabled item finding

The Tracker + Safe & Sound is designed to allow you to keep tabs on just about anything. It can easily be attached to vehicles, helping you locate a stolen car, your child’s backpack, making sure you never lose it again before school, pets in case they run off, luggage so you know where it is at all time, and more. With the Tracker + Safe & Sound, you’ll have real-time location tracking of whatever item you attach it to.

It connects to Sprint’s 4G LTE network and uses both GPS and Wi-Fi to report its location. It’s water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about where you put it. There’s even a built-in light sensor, on-device speaker, and it can store historical location data so you know where the tracker has been in the past.

Tracker + Safe & Found features:

Real-time location tracking.

Personalized safety zones (also known as “geo-fencing”) and notifications.

Water-resistant assembly.

Location updates even from miles away.

Ability to review historical data.

Built-in light sensor detection.

On-device speaker (that can make it easy to find).

Check-ins and other alerts.

An extra data plan is required, though it’s quite affordable

The Tracker + Safe & Found will need its own data plan, though it’s not that expensive. Instead of the normal price for a tablet or other smart device, the Tracker will run you $5 per month for the LTE service, so you always know where it is. This is a nominal fee if you want to keep tabs on something important to you, no matter where it is.

Pricing and availability

The Tracker + Safe & Found will run you $2.50 per month for 24 months, or a total of $60 after its all said and done. That’s not too bad, considering the less-feature-packed TrackR Pixel will run you around $15. You can order the Tracker + Safe & Found starting today from Sprint, with delivery beginning at the same time.

