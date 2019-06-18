New AmazonBasics products from $6: Home goods, luggage, toys, more (15% off)

Amazon is now offering 15% off a wide selection of new AmazonBasics products. This is essentially a collection of products across various categories that have just been introduced over the last few months (for the most part). Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Despite being relatively new items, just about everything is already carrying a 4+ star rating as well. You’re looking at a range of products from luggage and pet carriers to household items, kids’ toys and even some basic tech gear from $6. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, there is a plethora of different product categories represented in today’s AmazonBasics sale. And most of the deals are new Amazon all-time lows, including everything you’ll find in our top picks below.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Speaking of Amazon’s affordable Basics brand, we also have its powered 7-port USB hub at 20% off. That’s on top of a collection of home goods like cables, light bulbs, safes and shower heads at 15% off right here.

AmazonBasics Outdoor Log Rack:

Outdoor log rack for neatly storing freshly chopped or already-cured firewood; suitable for indoor or outdoor use

Raises wood up off the wet ground for proper ventilation and enhanced protection against mold, rot, and pests

Made of durable metal with a black powder-coat finish for stability and weather-resistant strength

Includes 4 hanging tools (tong, poker, brush, and shovel) with O-shaped ergonomic handles that hang from integrated hooks

