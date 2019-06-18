Assemble LEGO Jurassic Park, Creator, City, Minecraft kits and more from $7.50

Walmart is currently offering the LEGO Jurassic Park Velociraptor Chase 75932 for $26.99 with free shipping on orders over $35 or in-store pickup. Normally selling for $40, that’s good for a 35% discount, is the best price we’ve tracked this year and right around the all-time low. This 360-piece set celebrates the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park’s original theatrical debut. It includes four mini figures alongside a LEGO Velociraptor so you can act out plenty of brick-built Dino action. Head below for more deals from $7.50.

Use your savings from today’s sale to assemble the best-selling Creator 3-in-1 Mighty Dinosaurs kit at $12. Don’t forget to check out LEGO’s new 3,100-piece T. rex Rampage, which is the largest Jurassic Park kit yet.

LEGO Jurassic Park Velociraptor Chase features:

Recreate a classic scene from the original Jurassic Park movie with this fun LEGO set that celebrates the 25th anniversary of the original blockbuster movie. Open the kitchen cabinet to hide Lex and Tim Murphy from the prowling Velociraptor, use the locking door function to keep the dinosaur out of the computer control room, then push it through the breakable window to continue the chase. This dinosaur set includes 4 minifigures and a Velociraptor figure.

