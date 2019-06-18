Panasonic’s eneloop bundle has 12 rechargeable batteries + charger for $35

Jun. 18th 2019

$35
Amazon offers the Panasonic eneloop Power Pack with charger, 8 AA and 4 AAA rechargeable batteries for $34.99 shipped. Also at B&H. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $50 with today’s deal being the best we’ve tracked at Amazon in years and a match of our previous mention. Panasonic’s eneloops are a must-have for any tech-laden setup. This bundle includes 12 batteries and a quick charger. I like to use these batteries on my Xbox One Elite controller and various Apple input devices. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t need 12 batteries, consider going with Panasonic’s eneloop AA 4-pack with a bundled wall charger for 50% less. This is a great starting point if you’re just dipping your toes into the world of rechargeable batteries. The wall charger can be used with other brands as well.

Panasonic eneloop Power Pack features:

  • Recharge up to 2100 times
  • Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)
  • Up to 2000mAh, 1900mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery
  • 4 position, 3 hour quick charger with advanced, individual battery charging; charges both AA and AAA cells
  • Individual battery charging, from one to four AA or AAA cells
  • Battery detection technology – automatically shuts off when charging is complete

