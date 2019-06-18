Kick start your summer with new arrivals from The North Face. This new gear is lightweight and made for all of your adventures. Whether you’re heading to the pool or the trail, North Face has you ready. Best of all, the prices of this new apparel and accessories start at just $22. Head below to find our top picks from the North Face’s new summer arrivals.

The North Face quotes, “Exploration is a spirit within all of us. It’s time to unplug from our always-on lives, turn on Explore Mode and connect in real life to the world, each other, and ourselves. Never stop exploring.”

Men’s Apparel

Make a splash this summer with the Class V Pull-On Trunks. These shorts were made for fun with quick-drying material and ultraviolet protection to help your skin stay protected. This style has a comfortable cinched waist and a stylish side logo. Best of all, they’re priced at just $40.

Flip flops and summertime go hand-in-hand and the Base Camp option from North Face is a must-have for just $30. This style is convenient to get you out the door and it’s available in four color options. It also has a cushioned footbed for comfort and were made for durability.

Finally, be sure to add the Men’s Day Three Tee to your everyday routine. This versatile shirt is made of quick-drying mesh and can be easily layered. It’s also tagless for comfort and has anti-odor properties to keep you smelling fresh. It also comes in five cool color options for summer and is priced at $30.

Women’s Apparel

For women, Anorak’s are very stylish and perfect for layering during morning hikes, summer bonfires and more. The North Face has a new Fanorak 2.0 that’s a must-see. It’s packable to make into a fanny pack when not in use, which is also wonderful for traveling. It also has a hood in case of showers too. It comes in five unique color block patterns and is priced at $79.

I personally live in tank tops during the heat of the summer. A tank that stood out to me from the new North Face collection is the Boulder Peak style. I love its small v-neck cut out at the top and it would look great with shorts, jeans or capris alike. It also features lightweight material, which is great for workouts.

Another piece that caught my eye was the North Face Heritage Crew Sweatshirt. Its large logo front will standout with any outfit as well as its fun color options for summer. Crewnecks are also a classic piece to have in your wardrobe that you can wear for years to come and year-round. This sweatshirt will look great whether you pair it with jeans, chino shorts, or activewear. It also has a budget-friendly price of $45.

Which item from the new North Face collection was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

