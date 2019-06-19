Monoprice smart home gear is up to 35% off: Leak Sensor $19, more from $10

Monoprice via Rakuten is offering its STITCH Smart Water Leak/Flood Sensor for $19.19 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $7 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Having experienced burst water pipes before, I can’t recommend one of these strongly enough. When a large water leak starts, it takes just a matter of minutes for surrounding items to be permanently damaged. On top of that, water build-up can lead to mold and extensive clean up, making this less-than-$20 investment worthwhile. Ratings are still rolling in, but Monoprice gear is reputable. Check out our release coverage of the Monoprice STITCH lineup to learn more. Head below to find every Monoprice smart home discount we could find. Be sure to use the code mentioned above to receive the full price reduction.

Considering that the STITCH Leak Sensor is compatible with IFTTT, you may want to check out our iOS Shortcuts guide. We explore how to use the Shortcuts app to control IFTTT devices, allowing you to set up custom actions that can be activated with Siri or the widget.

More Monoprice products on sale:

Monoprice STITCH Leak/Flood Sensor features:

24/7 Remote Monitoring: Tap into your mobile device to monitor for the presence of a a water leak or flood. You can also check the battery life of the sensor from anywhere and at anytime. Conveniently review your logs and detection history in case you missed an alert.

Instant Notifications: Be the first to know. Receive instant push notifications and send alerts directly to your mobile devices whenever a water leak or flood is detected.

Extended Probe: The detachable extended probe with bracket allows an extension to hard to reach areas, up to 3.8 feet. The sensor is perfect for under the sink, around tubs, near water heaters, pipes, and washing machines.

