Add Acer’s 27-inch 1440p Monitor to your desk at $300 (20% off), more from $90

Newegg offers the Acer XG270HU Red 27-inch 1440p Monitor for $299.99 shipped when code EMCTBVT34 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for closer to $375 at Amazon and B&H, that’s good for a 20% discount, is $20 under the all-time lows there and the best price we’ve seen. With a 1440p panel, this monitor pairs nicely with a MacBook and more to increase the screen real estate at your desk. It features DisplayPort, DVI, and HDMI inputs, giving you flexibility into how this display fits into your workflow. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of customers. Head below for more.

We’re also seeing the Asus VE228H 21.5-inch 1080p Monitor for $89.99 shipped when code EMCTBVT35 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $110, it’s down to $100 at B&H right now. That’s good for a $20 discount and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 2,800 customers.

Using your savings to grab an extra HDMI cable is always a good call. Plus, if you’ll be pairing either of today’s discounted monitors with a newer MacBook, then be sure to pick up a USB-C to HDMI cord.

Acer XG270HU Red 27-inch 1440p Monitor features:

The XG270HU omidpx 27″ Widescreen LED Backlit LCD Monitor from Acer features 2560 x 1440 resolution that provides enhanced picture quality, along with a 1 ms response time for reduced lag and blur when viewing movies and videos. It provides a tilt range of -5 to 15°. In addition to the enhanced response time, you also benefit from a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio, 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 350 cd/m² brightness rating, and support for up to 16.7 million colors. Once the monitor is set up, you can connect to a variety of devices via the integrated DisplayPort, DVI, and HDMI inputs.

