Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Magic Launcher Pro, AirDisk Pro, more

- Jun. 20th 2019 9:54 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including INKS., CityMaps2Go Pro, AirDisk Pro, Magic Launcher Pro and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: GPS Tracker | GPS tracking: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Smash the Code: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: CityMaps2Go Pro Offline Maps: FREE (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Warlords Classic Strategy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: INKS.: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 8mm Vintage Camera: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Persona 5 $14, Mario Maker 2 pre-order $52, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Tiny Dentist: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Object Removal Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Panmorphia: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Basic Calculator Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iMPC Pro 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: iMPC Pro 2 for iPhone: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Sputnik Eyes: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends: BrightRidge HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

