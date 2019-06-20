Pad & Quill sitewide sale at up to 45% off: Apple Watch bands, cases, more

Pad & Quill is now offering 15% off sitewide. From now through Sunday, code SUMMER15 will take 15% off anything Pad & Quill offers as there doesn’t appear to be any exclusions from the summer sale. That means all of its leather bags, MacBook sleeves, iPad cases, wallets and more are eligible. However, the code above will stack on top of existing markdowns offering deals much deeper than 15%. And everything ships free. Head below for some of our top picks.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We picked out a number of notable items down below that will drop much deeper than 15% when stacked with existing price drops. In fact, we are seeing some items at more than 45% off. But the code above will work with just about anything Pad & Quill offers including the new Cambridge iPad cases and much more.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Oxford iPad Pro Sleeve:

Crafted from a single piece of full-grain bridle leather, the Oxford Sleeve for iPad is purpose built to hold up to an iPad Pro 12.9 in our Oxford Case (or similarly sized case) along with an Apple Magic Keyboard or USB-C cord and charger all in one slim bundle that weighs less than a pound.

