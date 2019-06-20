Everyone can use this AmazonBasics smartphone repair kit at under $9

- Jun. 20th 2019 2:27 pm ET

$9
0

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit for $8.76 Prime shipped. Amazon’s smartphone repair kit ships with everything needed to handle basic repair on smartphones, gaming consoles, watches, eyeglasses, and more. It includes two mini pry bars, an opening pick, a SIM card ejector tool, and suction cup. The zippered case keeps everything neat and tidy. Rated 4/5 stars by 152 Amazon reviewers.

You might need an extra screen suction cup for these repairs, use your savings and grab one of these accessories to make the process even easier.

In case you missed it, and are in need of a more robust kit, check out this 60-in-1 bundle for $11. It includes more tools and is better suited for prosumers.

AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit features:

  • Repair kit for smartphones, mobile devices, game systems, wristwatches, and eyeglasses
  • Precision aluminum screwdriver with telescopic handle for extended reach
  • Easy one-handed operation thanks to screwdriver’s free-spinning endcap
  • Includes two mini pry bars, an opening pick, a SIM card ejector tool and suction cup
  • 1-3/4-inch S2 screwdriver bits fit into tight spots; Includes pentagonal size for iPhone and iPad
  • Zippered case for safe storage and convenient portability

