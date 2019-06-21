HyperX’s 480GB Savage EXO USB-C SSD gets 33% discount to new all-time low: $85

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX 480GB Compact Savage EXO Portable Solid State Drive for $84.99 shipped. Normally selling for $128, it just dropped to $95 at Amazon, Best Buy and directly from HyperX. Today’s discount brings it down an additional $10, saving you a total of 33% and dropping the price to a new Amazon low. HyperX’s SSD features up to 500Mbps transfer speeds thanks to USB-C connectivity. It’s compatible with Mac and PC, but can also bolster your PS4 or Xbox One’s storage as well. So far ratings are solid, albeit light. Overall, HyperX gear is well-reviewed on Amazon.

Save a bit more by opting for an alternative that offers less storage. SanDisk’s Extreme 250GB Portable SSD will only set you back $73 at Amazon. You’ll still enjoy USB-C connectivity, speedy transfers and more. Plus over 880 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

HyperX 480GB Compact Savage EXO SSD features:

The HyperX SAVAGE EXO SSD utilizes 3D NAND technology to deliver SSD speeds more reliably and efficiently than 2D NAND so you can get your games patched, installed, and booted faster. Slash load times with a drive that’s up to 20% faster than today’s game systems. The SAVAGE EXO is easy to connect, works with both Mac and PC, and can be used on your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One via the USB 3.1 Gen 2 connection. Weighing in at a trivial 56 g, the super-compact SAVAGE EXO is the perfect solution for lightning-quick storage and transfer on the go.

