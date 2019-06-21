Jabra Move Style Bluetooth Headphones fall to new Amazon low at $66 (34% off)

- Jun. 21st 2019 12:16 pm ET

Amazon offers the Jabra Move Style Edition Bluetooth Headphones in Black for $65.89 shipped. Normally selling for $100 just about everywhere else, you’ll also find that the other colorwares still fetch full price at Amazon. That’s good for a 34% discount, is only the third notable price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. Jabra’s headphones features up to 14 hours of music playback and offer “exceptional wireless sound quality.” They also sport a lightweight headband which should keep things comfortable during extended listening sessions. With over 1,600 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.9/5 star rating.

Ditch the on-ear design in favor of Jabra’s Sport Pace Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds at $56. You’ll also be ditching the extended battery life and higher-end audio capabilities. But for workout headphones or even just to save even more, Jabra’s Sport Pace are notable alternatives. And if noise cancelling is a notable feature that’s a must-have, we’re still tracking the TaoTronics’ ANC Bluetooth Headphones on sale for $40.

Jabra Move Style Edition Headphones features:

  • Jabra Move Style Edition give exceptional wireless sound quality. 
  • Take control of your music and calls directly from the headphones. 
  • You can be confident that you’ll always have battery ready to go, with up to 14 hours of battery 
  • Ultra-light, comfortable headband. Making your headphones so comfortable you can wear them all day. 
  • If you run out of battery, or can’t connect your headphones wirelessly, simply attach the 3,5 mm cable

