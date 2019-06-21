Jabra Move Style Bluetooth Headphones fall to new Amazon low at $66 (34% off)

Amazon offers the Jabra Move Style Edition Bluetooth Headphones in Black for $65.89 shipped. Normally selling for $100 just about everywhere else, you’ll also find that the other colorwares still fetch full price at Amazon. That’s good for a 34% discount, is only the third notable price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. Jabra’s headphones features up to 14 hours of music playback and offer “exceptional wireless sound quality.” They also sport a lightweight headband which should keep things comfortable during extended listening sessions. With over 1,600 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.9/5 star rating.

Ditch the on-ear design in favor of Jabra’s Sport Pace Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds at $56. You’ll also be ditching the extended battery life and higher-end audio capabilities. But for workout headphones or even just to save even more, Jabra’s Sport Pace are notable alternatives. And if noise cancelling is a notable feature that’s a must-have, we’re still tracking the TaoTronics’ ANC Bluetooth Headphones on sale for $40.

Jabra Move Style Edition Headphones features:

Jabra Move Style Edition give exceptional wireless sound quality.

Take control of your music and calls directly from the headphones.

You can be confident that you’ll always have battery ready to go, with up to 14 hours of battery

Ultra-light, comfortable headband. Making your headphones so comfortable you can wear them all day.

If you run out of battery, or can’t connect your headphones wirelessly, simply attach the 3,5 mm cable

