Today’s Best Game Deals: Celeste $13, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $15, more

In today’s best game deals, both Walmart and Amazon are offering Celeste in digital form for Nintendo Switch at $13.39. Regularly $20, today’s deal is matching the big Nintendo E3 pricing (which has now ended) and is at the best price we can find. This beloved indie game features narrative-driven, single-player adventure “with 600+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges and devious secrets.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Super Mario Maker 2 pre-orders, NHL 19, The Last of Us Remastered, Fallout 76, Stardew Valley Collector’s Edition, Dragon Quest Builders 2 pre-orders and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Nintendo Switch mini seemingly leaked after various accessory listings emerge

Mario is the latest to join the battle royale craze with Mario Royale

9to5Toys’ Best of E3 2019 Awards: Star Wars, Avengers, Final Fantasy, more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!