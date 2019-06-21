Today’s Best Game Deals: Celeste $13, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $15, more

In today’s best game deals, both Walmart and Amazon are offering Celeste in digital form for Nintendo Switch at $13.39. Regularly $20, today’s deal is matching the big Nintendo E3 pricing (which has now ended) and is at the best price we can find. This beloved indie game features narrative-driven, single-player adventure “with 600+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges and devious secrets.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Super Mario Maker 2 pre-orders, NHL 19, The Last of Us Remastered, Fallout 76, Stardew Valley Collector’s Edition, Dragon Quest Builders 2 pre-orders and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $15 (Reg. $50) | eShop
- Fallout 76 + Collectible Box $17 (Reg. $30+) | Walmart
- NHL 19 $20 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 pre-order $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 pre-order $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Stardew Valley Collector’s Edition $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- South Park Fractured But Whole $12 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Alien: Isolation $15 (Reg. $30) | PSN
- Days Gone $36 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- The Last of Us Remastered $9 (Reg. $20) | eBay
- Diablo 3 Eternal Switch $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sonic Mania $12 (Reg. 20) | Amazon
- SONIC FORCES $15 (Reg. $30) | Xbox
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Mega Man 11 from $14 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $40+) | eBay
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Prime members only
- Releases July 19th
- The Division 2 Xbox One $32 (Reg. $60) | CDKeys
- Or $40 at Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition $25 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Resident Evil 2 $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Or digital for $36 at Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
