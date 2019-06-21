Today’s Best Game Deals: Celeste $13, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $15, more

- Jun. 21st 2019 9:30 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, both Walmart and Amazon are offering Celeste in digital form for Nintendo Switch at $13.39. Regularly $20, today’s deal is matching the big Nintendo E3 pricing (which has now ended) and is at the best price we can find. This beloved indie game features narrative-driven, single-player adventure “with 600+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges and devious secrets.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Super Mario Maker 2 pre-orders, NHL 19, The Last of Us Remastered, Fallout 76, Stardew Valley Collector’s Edition, Dragon Quest Builders 2 pre-orders and many more. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Nintendo Switch mini seemingly leaked after various accessory listings emerge

Human Fall Flat & its hilarious physics gameplay hit iOS/Android next week

Mario is the latest to join the battle royale craze with Mario Royale

9to5Toys’ Best of E3 2019 Awards: Star Wars, Avengers, Final Fantasy, more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard