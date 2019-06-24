Amazon’s Gold Box has Mac/PC gear from SanDisk, NETGEAR, more starting at $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering storage, Mac accessories, and PC laptops at steep discounts. The deals start at under $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the SanDisk 200GB microSD card for $24. Regularly up to $35, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find by at least 20%. SanDisk’s 200GB microSD card is ideal for adding storage to your Nintendo Switch, GoPro, Android device and other technology. Offers transfer speeds up to 100MB/s and ships with a card adapter. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another notable standout in today’s sale is the NETGEAR Orbi 802.11 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System for $284. It typically goes for $75 more, and this is a new Amazon all-time low price. Mesh Wi-Fi systems are all the rage in 2019, and NETGEAR makes some of the best ones out there. This bundle includes a base station and additional satellite extender, which is perfect for coating up to 4,000-sq. feet in Wi-Fi. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

SanDisk microSD storage features:

Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras

Capacities up to 512GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; results and Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)

Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.) lets you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (Based on 4.1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3.5MB) with USB 3.0 reader. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)

