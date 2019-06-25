Snatch up three Google Nest Security Cameras for $316.50 (Save $80)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Security Camera (3-pack) for $316.58 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $80 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and one of the best price we have tracked. If you’re immersed in the Nest ecosystem, this is an excellent time to expand your smart home. These indoor cameras sport a stand that will stay in place on flat or magnetic services. The ability to detect different types of motion allows you to know if a person has been detected or if its something else. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Update 6/25 @ 2:29 PM: Monoprice is offering the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $169.99 shipped. While it normally goes for $229 at Google directly or B&H, Best Buy has it on sale for $190 right now and this is just $4 above the lowest price we’ve tracked. Nest Hello is a great way to keep track of your packages and help deter porch pirates. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Not completely sold on the Nest Hello? Check out our video doorbell roundup with some great alternatives.

We also spotted that YI Technology (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dome Security Camera for $36.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code YIDOMEW2 at checkout. This is down from its going rate of $50 and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. Offering pan, tilt, and zoom functionality, you’ll be able to see all around your house while you’re gone. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

While it doesn’t carry the brand recognition of Google or Nest, you could opt for Wyze Cam Pan at $38. This inexpensive indoor camera is able to record motion and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. As its name implies, it’s fully capable of panning a 360-degrees horizontally and 93-degrees vertically.

Nest Security Camera features:

Whether the kids just came home from school or the dog has decided to eat those new pillows you just bought; the Nest Cam sees it all! Get alerts through your Nest App whenever the camera detects movement and activity. And the coolest part is that the Nest Cam can tell the difference between movement from say a hand getting into a cookie jar, and a person entering a room. Person Alerts and Activity Alerts can help keep your home safe even if you aren’t there.

