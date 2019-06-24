Save $120 on LG’s 32-inch 4K Monitor at the 2019 low of $350, more from $249

Amazon offers the LG 32UD60-B 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for around $470 at retailers like Adorama, that’s good for a $120 discount, matches our previous mention for the 2019 low and comes within $12 of the best all-time discount. This 4K monitor features AMD FreeSync support and packs built-in speakers as well. Its 32-inch panel is outfitted with LG’s Black Stabilizer technology, which helps balance out dark scenes. It also covers 95% of the DCI-P3 Color Gamut, making it a notable option for digital artists and photographers as well. Ports include HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Find more monitor deals down below.
Other monitor deals include:
- LG 240Hz 1080p 27-inch: $249 (Reg. $350) | BuyDig
- w/ code GAME1
- ASUS 144Hz 1080p 27-inch: $280 (Reg. $330) | Amazon
- Monoprice 27-inch 4K HDR: $313 (Reg. $370) | Rakuten
- w/ code MN56
If you’re looking to free up some desk space, a great way to put your savings to work is with this highly-rated monitor arm at $26. It allows you to ditch the included stand in order to elevate your display.
LG 32UD60-B 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor features:
Connect this LG 4K UHD monitor to your gaming desktop, and enjoy immersive play without the blur. FreeSync technology means there’s no ripping or tearing during high-action sequences, and four times Full HD brings the picture to crystal clarity. This LG 4K UHD monitor has a wide 32-inch display to draw you into the action.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!