Save $120 on LG’s 32-inch 4K Monitor at the 2019 low of $350, more from $249

Amazon offers the LG 32UD60-B 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for around $470 at retailers like Adorama, that’s good for a $120 discount, matches our previous mention for the 2019 low and comes within $12 of the best all-time discount. This 4K monitor features AMD FreeSync support and packs built-in speakers as well. Its 32-inch panel is outfitted with LG’s Black Stabilizer technology, which helps balance out dark scenes. It also covers 95% of the DCI-P3 Color Gamut, making it a notable option for digital artists and photographers as well. Ports include HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Find more monitor deals down below.

Other monitor deals include:

If you’re looking to free up some desk space, a great way to put your savings to work is with this highly-rated monitor arm at $26. It allows you to ditch the included stand in order to elevate your display.

LG 32UD60-B 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor features:

Connect this LG 4K UHD monitor to your gaming desktop, and enjoy immersive play without the blur. FreeSync technology means there’s no ripping or tearing during high-action sequences, and four times Full HD brings the picture to crystal clarity. This LG 4K UHD monitor has a wide 32-inch display to draw you into the action.

