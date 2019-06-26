Luxury plush cat condos starting from $36 in today’s Amazon Gold Box (23% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Songmics Direct (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 23% off FEANDREA Cat Trees. The selection ranges from $36 basic apartments up to $80 luxury multi-tier cat condos. One standout is the FEANDREA Cat Tree for large cats at $47.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $60, today’s deal is the best price we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest total we can find. It has a large top lounger with two plushy condos and a pair of sisal posts. It also has anti-toppling fittings to make sure your house lions don’t knock it over while you’re at work. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details and options below.
You’ll find even more models in today’s sale right here. Another solid option is the FEANDREA Cat Tree Condo House for $35.99 shipped. Regularly $45, this is the best price we can find on the 4+ star rated kitty condo. And if you’re looking for ideas on how to keep your pets cool and comfy this summer, check out our roundup. There are several options in there from $40 or less.
FEANDREA Cat Tree:
- SCRATCHING POSTS: Covered by sisal rope and perfect for climbing and scratching, keeping your cats off your furniture
- SELECTED MATERIAL: CARB-certified board makes this cat tree sturdy & safe, base board are strengthened with battens, heavier and more stable
- PLUSH-COVERED PERCHES: Soft plush surface offers a platform for your kitten to lounge and sleep comfortably
