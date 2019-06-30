Apple’s official Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter is $15 (Reg. $29)

Target offers Apple’s official Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter for $14.99. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pick up where available. Regularly $29, this is a match of the Amazon all-time low where it currently sells closer to $20. Apple’s gigabit Ethernet adapter sports Thunderbolt connectivity and support for up to 1000MB/s speeds. Ideal for pairing up with wired networks, or just having in your bag in case solid Wi-Fi isn’t available.

Apple Thunderbolt to Ethernet Cable features:

The Apple Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter lets you easily connect to a high-performance Gigabit Ethernet network. Small and compact, it connects to the Thunderbolt port on your Mac computer and provides an RJ-45 port that supports 10/100/1000BASE-T networks.

The Apple Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter lets you easily connect to a high-performance Gigabit Ethernet network.

Small and compact

Supports 10/100/1000BASE-T networks.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!