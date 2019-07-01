Anker’s July 4th sale discounts accessories, new video doorbell, more from $10

Anker is back with a new sale at Amazon today, headlined by its just-released Eufy Smart 4K Video Doorbell at $119.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is the second best offer we’ve tracked since it was announced last month. The latest from Eufy offers a fully-functioning video doorbell that’s ready for action right out the box. Notable features include a 4:3 ratio, so you can see more vertically, HDR support, and smart detection zones. You’ll be able to interact directly with your visitors, making it easy to see who is at your door. Early reviews are positive like the rest of Eufy’s offerings.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Eufy Smart Doorbell features:

A crystal-clear 2K image: high definition 2560 x 1920 resolution, combined with our advanced HDR and distortion correction, ensures video is recorded in 2x the quality.

No hidden costs: designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, Eufy security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

Respond in real-time: speak directly to anyone who approaches your front door via two-way audio. Tell your friends to come round the back or that you have just run out to get some milk!

