Pioneer’s 5.1-Ch. A/V Receiver packs AirPlay & Dolby Atmos at $199 ($50 off)

Amazon currently offers the Pioneer Dolby Atmos-Ready AirPlay 5.1-Channel Network A/V Receiver (VSX832) for $199 shipped. Typically selling for $250 these days, that’s good for a 20% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s offer is $4 under our previous mention as well. Pioneer’s A/V Receiver is packed with high-end features at an entry-level price tag. You’ll find Dolby Atmos sound, AirPlay integration, four HDMI inputs, 4K HDR pass-through and so much more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for more details.

Lock in even more savings by opting for Onkyo’s TX-SR373 5.2 Channel A/V Receiver at $183. For $16 less, you’ll be giving up AirPlay, Dolby Atmos and the Wi-Fi capabilities. But for those just getting started with building out a home theater, this is a solid starting point that is a best-seller to boot.

Plus, don’t forget you can save up to 70% on speakers, home theater systems and more at Monoprice from $6.

Pioneer AirPlay 5.1-Ch. A/V Receiver features:

Up to 80W per Channel at 8 Ohms

MCACC Sound Optimization

4K Ultra HD, 3D, and HDR Pass-Through

HDMI with Audio Return Channel

4 x HDMI-In / 1 x HDMI-Out

Built-In Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Connectivity

Apple AirPlay Connectivity

USB Port for Multimedia Playback

GUI On-Screen Display via HDMI

