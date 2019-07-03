Smartphone Accessories: dodocool 20100mAh USB-C Power Bank $26 (40% off), more

Aoputek (a dodocool-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its 20100mAh USB-C Power Bank for $25.79 shipped when code 9VAGVA6L has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $43, that saves you 40% and brings the price down to the lowest we’ve seen. Armed with enough battery capacity to refill most current flagship handsets multiple times over, dodocool’s power bank also is equipped with a 45W USB-C output. Dual 2.4A USB ports make the cut as well, giving you plenty of options to replenish devices while on-the-go. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Ultra-high Capacity & Universal Compatibility: Up to 20,100 mAh capacity adds several times extra battery life to most USB-powered devices. Charge up to 2 USB-A powered devices and 1 USB-C powered device simultaneously.
Power Delivery USB-C Port: Charge a USB-C device, MacBook or other PD-enabled USB-C device at the optimal charging speed, up to 45W. Using with a PD-enabled USB-C charger, you can fully recharge this product in about 3 hours (Up to 6.5 times faster than with a standard 1A charger). USB-C power adapters are sold separately.
