Smartphone Accessories: dodocool 20100mAh USB-C Power Bank $26 (40% off), more

- Jul. 3rd 2019 10:18 am ET

0

Aoputek (a dodocool-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its 20100mAh USB-C Power Bank for $25.79 shipped when code 9VAGVA6L has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $43, that saves you 40% and brings the price down to the lowest we’ve seen. Armed with enough battery capacity to refill most current flagship handsets multiple times over, dodocool’s power bank also is equipped with a 45W USB-C output. Dual 2.4A USB ports make the cut as well, giving you plenty of options to replenish devices while on-the-go. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Amazon 1-day Anker sale from $7.50: USB cables, dash cam, Qi charger, more
  • JarvMobile 20W Dual Qi Charging Pad: $15 (Reg. $25) | B&H
  • dodocool 58W 6-Port USB Charging Station: $19 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
    • w/ code 4WT4HKFI 
  • Have Alexa control APC’s six-outlet Smart Surge Protector at $49 (Reg. $60)
  • Bununs Dual-USB Car Charger 2-Pack: $9 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ code 5FQ7GHW8
  • dodocool BT4.1 Magnetic Stereo Sports Earbuds: $10 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
    • w/ code 2OYPMW49 
  • Haozi Universal Travel Adapter: $10 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code O82RLEE2
  • dodocool 30W USB-C PD Charger: $9 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ code JSICC9SC  

Deals still live from yesterday:

Ultra-high Capacity & Universal Compatibility: Up to 20,100 mAh capacity adds several times extra battery life to most USB-powered devices. Charge up to 2 USB-A powered devices and 1 USB-C powered device simultaneously.

Power Delivery USB-C Port: Charge a USB-C device, MacBook or other PD-enabled USB-C device at the optimal charging speed, up to 45W. Using with a PD-enabled USB-C charger, you can fully recharge this product in about 3 hours (Up to 6.5 times faster than with a standard 1A charger). USB-C power adapters are sold separately.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smartphone Accessories

