Save $21 and add this gas spring dual monitor mount to your desk for $49

Huanuo US (99% positive all-time feedback from 3,300+) via Amazon offers its Dual Arm Gas Spring Monitor Stand for $48.99 shipped when applying code 2E7G9PNS at checkout. While it typically sells for $70, today’s offer is good for a $21 discount, $7 under the Amazon low and one of the lowest we’ve tracked. This monitor stand features two adjustable monitor arms, which take advantage of a gas spring system to provide easy-to-make and smooth adjustments. If you’ve been wishing there was more room on your desk, then this monitor stand is a solid way to accomplish that. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 160 customers at Amazon. More details below.

For comparison, Huanuo’s mount is much more affordable than similar options at Amazon. If you can live without the gas spring design and only need to elevate a single display, the AmazonBasics Single Computer Monitor Stand at $26 is a solid alternative.

Huanuo Dual Arm Monitor Stand features:

Have you ever complained about the limited space in your workstation? Haven you ever suffered from neck, shoulder and back pain after a long time working at your desk? HUANUO computer monitor mount is here to provide an ergonomic solution for more efficient work. Hold 2 Monitors on 1 stand off desktop, clear up much valuable desk space and make your workstation spacious.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!