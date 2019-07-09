PSN Retro Sale from $9 or less: Castlevania Requiem, Owlboy, BioShock, more

Sony has now launched a wide ranging retro sale on PSN. We are looking a large selection from $9 or less including titles like BioShock: The Collection, Castlevania Requiem, Spyro + Crash Bundle, Shadow of the Colossus, Owlboy and much more. As usual, this is a great time to fill up your back catalogue without leaving the couch or waiting for shipping. Head below for some of our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

While today’s deals are for everyone, we are still seeing PlayStation Plus subscriptions down at $40 shipped. And we still have an impressive array of game deals live in this morning’s roundup including The Division 2, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Sega Genesis Classics, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and many more.

Castlevania Requiem:

Experience two of the greatest games from the famous Castlevania series. Make your way to the top of Dracula’s castle as Richter Belmont, descendant of the famed clan of vampire hunters, in ‘Rondo of Blood’, or take the leading role as Dracula’s son Alucard in ‘Symphony of the Night’. Enjoy the unique world, the epic classical background music, and the side-scrolling action of the Castlevania series!

