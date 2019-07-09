Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: iWriter Pro, Ultimate Food Value Diary, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including iWriter, iWriter Pro, Ultimate Food Value Diary, Office Story, Noizio and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VisualX Photo Editor & Effects: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Skywall Pro – HD+ Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ultimate Food Value Diary: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Office Story: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Noizio — focus, relax, sleep: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: Bumpr: $4 (Reg. $6)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Celeste $12, Sega Genesis Classics $10, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker: Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Marble Age: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bronze Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Build: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Death Worm: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Draw Rider Plus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!