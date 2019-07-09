Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: iWriter Pro, Ultimate Food Value Diary, more

- Jul. 9th 2019 9:55 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including iWriter, iWriter Pro, Ultimate Food Value Diary, Office Story, Noizio and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VisualX Photo Editor & Effects: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Skywall Pro – HD+ Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ultimate Food Value Diary: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Office Story: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Noizio — focus, relax, sleep: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: Bumpr: $4 (Reg. $6)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Celeste $12, Sega Genesis Classics $10, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker: Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Marble Age: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bronze Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Build: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Death Worm: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Draw Rider Plus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard