Back to school and college, will be here before we know it. Target has everything you need to get your dorm room ready. Find great deals on bedding, storage, furniture, decor and even kitchen essentials. Plus, having a cozy and comfortable dorm room will help make them feel like home. Get a jump-start on your college to-do list with affordable dorm items with all of our top picks below. Best of all, this new line features prices from just $9.

Furniture

Whether you’re looking for a chair, side table or a futon that can transform into a queen-size bed, Target has it all. One of our favorite options in furniture for a dorm is the Futon With Arms. This classic piece will add a nice touch to your space and it can flatten out to make into a bed. Better yet, it’s budget-friendly with a price tag of just $155 and it’s available in two color options.

Another great seating option is a folding lounge chair. These chairs take up little room and will add a cozy element. The Dish Chair from Target is just $25 and its tufted design gives it a luxurious feel. It’s also made from soft material to promote comfort. Rated 5/5 stars from Target customers.

Back to School Bedding

One of the hardest things about a dorm room is an uncomfortable bed. Be sure to try the Comfy Foam Matress Topper that starts at just $14.99. This topper will add a plush foam comfort to your bed and 1.5-inch of thickness. I personally love mattress toppers and think this one is a no-brainer for the cost.

Adding a cozy comforter to your bed is just another way to make it feel more like home. The Microfiber Printer Comforter is gender neutral, can be machine washed and is reversible. It’s available in twin/twin XL or Full/Queen sizes, to fit any dorm bed. This comforter is also very affordable with prices that start at just $15.

Storage Solutions

Dorm rooms tend to be quite small, so having the right storage solutions can make a huge difference. A storage solution that stood out is the 3-Tier Metal Utility Cart. It’s extremely versatile to make into a coffee and food station, add extra space to a bathroom or use it in your closet. It also has wheels, which makes it easy to move from space to space. It has a modern, gray coloring and it’s priced at just $35. Even better, with 790 reviews, this cart is rated 4.9/5 stars.

Finally, utilize the space under your bed with Clip Storage Boxes. Each one is priced at just $7 and the clips make it easy for your items to stay safe. It features a clear lid and body, which makes it easy to identify what’s inside. However, if you’re looking for a larger option, the IRIS 40-qt. Plastic Storage Bin even has sliding discs to make it easy to grab or store away.

Which of Target’s Dorm Room Essentials did you find most helpful? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Crate and Barrel x FRYE collection which features luxurious leather pieces for your home.

