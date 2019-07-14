Amazon’s Prime Day Ring sale drops Video Doorbell to $70 + other all-time lows

To kick-off Prime Day 2019, Amazon is offering deals on a wide selection of its Ring cameras and security systems. Leading the way is the Ring Video Doorbell at $69.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer is $15 under the Amazon all-time low and the best offer we’ve tracked to date. Also included is a free Echo Dot, sweetening the pot even further. Ring Video Doorbell allows you to keep an eye on who’s at the door thanks to its HD camera. It integrates with the greater Ring security ecosystem, which brings Alexa support and more into the equation. You’ll also enjoy motion detection notifications to ensure you never miss a thing. With over 34,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4/5 star rating.

Amazon also offers its Prime members the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot for $169 shipped once added to your cart. Typically selling for $249, that saves you $80 and brings the price down to within $8 of our previous mention. As the most capable video doorbell in Amazon’s lineup, Ring Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30 days of free cloud storage. Dual-band Wi-Fi support is another included feature as well as enhanced motion detection as well so you’ll always be notified when there’s activity outside your door. Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Also on sale is Ring Video Doorbell 2, which comes bundled with an Echo Dot for $139. Good for a $250 value, with today’s offer saving you 45%. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from 8,500 customers.

We’re expecting more Ring deals to go live shortly. In the meantime, be sure to swing by our Prime Day 2019 hub for all of the other best deals on tech and more.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Ring lets you customize your motion sensors, so you’ll always be the first to know when you have a visitor. With infrared night vision and a weather-resistant design, you can monitor your home around the clock – day or night, rain or shine. Power your Video Doorbell with its built-in rechargeable battery, or connect it to your existing doorbell wiring for a non-stop charge. It also comes with everything you need to install your Doorbell in just a few minutes, with no professional help required.

