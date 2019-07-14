Today only, nearly every Apple Watch Series 4 model is $75 off

Today only, Macy’s is taking $75 off nearly every Apple Watch Series 4 model. That includes both 40 and 44mm sizes, along with deals on GPS and Cellular configurations. Most retailers, including Amazon, are currently taking $50 off. We regularly see select models discounted, but this is arguably the most wide-ranging sale of 2019. Apple Watch Series 4 delivers a complete redesign with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Generate Your Own ECG

Fall Detection + SOS Emergency

Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications

Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration

Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology

Water-Resistant up to 164′

