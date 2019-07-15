Blink’s XT2 Security Camera Kit gets first discount to $100 (45% off), more

As part of its Prime Day 2019 festivities, Amazon is discounting the all-new Blink XT2 Two-Camera Smart Security Kit for $99.99 shipped. Typically fetching $180, today’s offer is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and is good for a 45% discount. Blink’s XT2 features two years of battery life on a single set of batteries, alongside 1080p recording, motion detection, two-way audio, Alexa integration and more. Each of the two included cameras also features a weather-resistant design. Plus with free cloud storage, you won’t have to worry about paying a monthly fee to rewatch clips from up to a year ago. With over 1,000 shoppers having left a review, over 55% have left a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Also on sale for Prime Day 2019 is the Blink Indoor Two-Camera Home Security System for $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $140, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale. This discount is $32 under our previous mention and the lowest it has sold for yet. With nearly 4,800 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.8/5 star rating.

Blink XT2 Two-Camera Smart Security Kit features:

With 2-way audio, Blink XT2 lets you be there from anywhere. Open up a 2-way conversation using your smartphone. Night vision and motion detection help you keep an eye on your home 24/7. Blink XT2 can be placed or mounted (using the included ball mount) inside or outside for complete coverage and peace of mind.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!