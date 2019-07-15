Blink’s XT2 Security Camera Kit gets first discount to $100 (45% off), more

- Jul. 15th 2019 3:01 am ET

As part of its Prime Day 2019 festivities, Amazon is discounting the all-new Blink XT2 Two-Camera Smart Security Kit for $99.99 shipped. Typically fetching $180, today’s offer is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and is good for a 45% discount. Blink’s XT2 features two years of battery life on a single set of batteries, alongside 1080p recording, motion detection, two-way audio, Alexa integration and more. Each of the two included cameras also features a weather-resistant design. Plus with free cloud storage, you won’t have to worry about paying a monthly fee to rewatch clips from up to a year ago. With over 1,000 shoppers having left a review, over 55% have left a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Also on sale for Prime Day 2019 is the Blink Indoor Two-Camera Home Security System for $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $140, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale. This discount is $32 under our previous mention and the lowest it has sold for yet. With nearly 4,800 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.8/5 star rating.

 Blink XT2 Two-Camera Smart Security Kit features:

With 2-way audio, Blink XT2 lets you be there from anywhere. Open up a 2-way conversation using your smartphone. Night vision and motion detection help you keep an eye on your home 24/7. Blink XT2 can be placed or mounted (using the included ball mount) inside or outside for complete coverage and peace of mind.

