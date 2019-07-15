Google’s Pixel Slate + Keyboard drop to new lows from $699 (Reg. $998+)

This Prime Day, Amazon is discounting the Google Pixel Slate Core m3/8GB/64GB with Keyboard to $699 shipped with the discount reflecting in your cart if you have Prime. Or, upgrade to the i5/8GB/128GB with Keyboard for $899, again, after an in-cart Prime discount. This would set you back $998 or $1,198, respectively, if purchased directly from Google and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked. The only time we’ve seen it offered for lower was when the Slate itself was on sale for $599 without the added $200 value from the Keyboard. The Pixel Slate runs Google’s ChromeOS for an out-of-the-box experience like none other. Thanks to the lightweight nature of the Chrome web browser, you’ll enjoy long battery life and a responsive computer for ages to come. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Looking for something a little more budget-friendly? Amazon has a slew of other Chromebooks on sale from $145 for Prime Day, so be sure to head on over to that roundup and check it all out.

Don’t forget to complete the package and pick up the Google Pixel Slate Pen for $99 at Amazon. This will help you to be more accurate in drawing and browsing the web, making this tablet much more user-friendly with fine-point tasks.

Google Pixel Slate features:

Google Pixel Slate is made to deliver brilliant entertainment, portable performance and everything you love about Google for how you live & work today

12.3″ molecular Display with 6 million pixels brings your favorite movies and videos to life. Tuned to Perfection, the Dual front-firing speakers deliver a premium Audio experience

Get more done with powerful multitasking tools including split-screen, multi-window browsing, and collaboration apps like Google docs, sheets, and slides

Pixel Slate automatically updates in the background, so you’ll always have the latest Features and security without any hassles

Staying connected is easier than ever with Duo cam’s wide-angle lens that keeps everyone in view and makes them Look great, even in low-light

Battery performance is based on a mix of video, web browsing, productivity and other use. Charging time requires the battery to be at least 5% charged, the device to be inactive and use of included charger. Actual results may vary

Storage specifications refer to capacity before formatting; Actual formatted capacity will be less

Full-size backlit keyboard with ultra-quiet Hush Keys and an extra-large trackpad to get more done. Plus, it’s infinitely adjustable for laptop, tablet, entertainment mode and more

