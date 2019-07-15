Prime Day cuts up to 40% off Timbuk2 MacBook bags, priced from $32

Amazon is offering various Timbuk2 gear discounts for its Prime members that reach up to 40% off. Of course, free shipping applies for all orders. Our top pick is the Timbuk2 Command Laptop Backpack for $44.99 when adding to your cart for checkout. That’s $32 off what you’d spend at Timbuk2 direct, a 25% savings compared to what Amazon typically charges, and is the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish backpack ready for every modern MacBook Pro with some room leftover for an iPad. Owners will gain a total of five exterior and four internal compartments, lending plenty of space for most travels. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below to find more of our top picks from the sale. Be sure to clip any on-page coupons to lock in the best price.

Our top picks:

Note: prices will be reflected at checkout.

Timbuk2 Command Laptop Backpack features:

Padded front pocket offers protection for iPad mini

Large main compartment for books, jacket, and other carry-on essentials

Tricot-lined floating pocket protects sunglasses or smartphone

Pockets: 2 interior slip, 2 interior zip, 5 exterior

