Simplify your home theater with a TV wall mount for just $9 (Save 50%)

Wali Electric (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its TV Wall Mount for $8.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. If your TV sits atop an entertainment center, it may be time to shake things up with this wallet-friendly wall mount. I have three TVs in my home and each one of them is on a mount. It has allowed me to get rid of several pieces of furniture and embrace a more modern and minimalistic setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars. If you’re in need of a new TV, swing by our Prime Day roundup to see the best we’ve found.

WALI TV Wall Mount features:

Full motion heavy duty wall mount for most 23-55 inches flat panel display up to 99 lbs, with VESA 100x100mm to 400x400mm.

+15°/-6° tilt, +/- 90° swivel for better-viewing flexibility.

Full motion articulating arm allow compressed 3.2” from the wall for the space saving and maximum extended up to 15” from the wall.

