Dash’s Deluxe Egg Cooker matching Amazon low for Prime Day: $18 (Reg. $30)

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon has the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker (DEC012BK) at $17.99 shipped for Prime members. Regularly up to $30 or so, today’s deal is new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Target and Home Depot both charge $30. It can cook up to 12 eggs at once whether you want them hard boiled, poached or scrambled. It can also steam veggies and seafood, among many other things. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Speaking of home goods deals, we have up to $100 off Breville products for Prime Day. But whatever you do, make sure to swing by our massive Prime Day hub where all of the most desirable deals are organized for your purchasing pleasure.

Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker:

Simply choose your preferred eggs (or steamed food) and set the timer. The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the buzzer will alert you when your eggs (or steamed foods) are ready. Its so simple, even your kids can use it. Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker is backed by a 1-year manufacturer warranty and includes a poaching tray, omelet bowl, egg holder trays, measuring cup, recipe book and recipe database access

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!